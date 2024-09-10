TikTok stars Jadrolita, aka Javis and Peller, have shared colourful moments from their dinner date

Peller, who was clad in a suit, was seen presenting a flower to Javis, while another picture showed them enjoying their meal

The recent loved-up moment between the duo has stirred up rumours about them being in a relationship

Nigerian TikTok stars and influencers Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jadrolita or Javis, and Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, have caused a buzz on social media with recent pictures from their dinner date.

While Peller and Javis have stirred up relationship rumours in the past, colour moments from their dinner date further suggest that the duo's bond was beyond friendship.

TikToker star Peller rocks suit to dinner date with Javis. Credit: @peller08

Source: Instagram

A highlight of the dinner date was Peller's outfit. He wore a brown suit and was seen presenting a bouquet to his date, Javis.

Peller, in a comment, also hinted at their wedding hashtag as he wrote: "Pelvis2040."

See the pictures from Peller and Javis' dinner date below:

Recall that while accepting an award in Lagos Peller named Javis as one of the people who supported his career, especially regarding content creation on TikTok.

Fans gush over Peller and Javis' dinner date

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

officialstarboi:

"God na money I Dey find then love come later."

jidex_klothing:

"God am I a stick."

fannytalker:

"Mehnnnn."

olamix_cinematography:

"Nha amala you buy."

djcluaxe:

"But Jarvis is 26 while peller is 19 how is this even making sense."

okikidft:

"Peller x jado 🫶🏼, Chance tii won rii won deh take advantage in Zlatan a voice."

adetayonaira:

"But u no fit handle this girl well on bed."

therayztv:

"Movie Producers be sleeping on these two. Amazing brand strategic partners. Dating or not dating they are just cute together."

How Peller left people worried

In other news, Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event would happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

"Hope say u never go use ritual get 5mins fame Oooo ???? we no go cry o," a netizen said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng