Nigerian music producer Samklef triggered reactions online as he shared his take on the alleged beef between Davido and Burna Boy

The musicians trended online after recent reports claimed that they were both they both saw themselves in Abuja

The music executive in a recent post, weighed in on how the Grammy winner allegedly reacted to his colleague

Nigerian music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has reacted to the viral claims that Afrobeats star Burna Boy (Damini 0gulu) ignored his colleague Davido (David Adeleke) recently.

The rumours spread like wildfire after the musicians were reportedly spotted in the capital city Abuja days.

Samklef spoke on reports that Burna Boy snubbed Davido. Credit: @davido, @samklef, @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

According to some viral posts on Elon X, the Grammy award-winning act snubbed the Timeless crooner after he tried to make a peace meeting in an undisclosed club.

A popular X influencer known to be a close ally of Burna Boy brought the gist to the timeline and revealed that Davido tried to reconcile or fix things, which the City Boy crooner refused to give heed.

Benny wrote:

“Dem snub una daddy’s boy last night. baba wan link everyone by force and make things right but it’s just too late already. you no fit spoil person online come try amend things offline, ODG no dey look back atall. him fans go just dey lie to themselves online. na them i dey even pity pass, your idolo is in a jungle filled of people but he’s actually stranded.”

Reacting to the reports, Samkleft, known to be against the former DMW boss, expressed excitement over the post on Burna Boy and Davido’s alleged moment. He noted that Davido cannot sing a like Fem for Burna and expect them to be in good terms.

He wrote:

“Omo!7th heaven snubbing Burna boy snub Davido! After you sing fem all because of wetin? It’s 2 late 😂 carry the cross for ur head! U no fit spoil person name online wan come back back door to amend things offline! Life na 50/50 na hey myself never fully 4give am.”

See his post below:

Samklef spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mheenarh__:

"Is this what Samklef intends to spend the rest of his l!fe doing?"

hopiliciouss:

"No David no vibes, you guys can't live without him."

legendary_sg:

"I wonder if david know dey this music industry e for just dey boring."

okpoya47:

"Can you guys just leave my OBO in peace. Lies upon lies to get some engagement."

noth3reanymor3:

"Acting like a scorned wife. Bitter baby mama behavior. Did David promise this guy marriage? "

bycstoreabuja:

"Burna at Magic city Davido at Tokyo. How they wan take jam , una don too lie ontop 001 head . Obviously his the best in the Nigeria music industry no."

greatzbeauty_ltd:

"Davido is the Air Dey breath, they can’t survive without mentioning his name."

Samklef disturbs Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samklef had called on Wizkid to release his much-talked-about album Morayo.

Samklef encouraged Wizkid to drop the album and reset the industry, noting that the artiste who started the unhealthy competition could not keep up again.

He also assured the Essence crooner that the world was behind him when he was ready to release the album named after his mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng