Music producer Samklef has called on Afrobeats singer, Wizkid, to release his much-talked-about album Morayo

Samklef encouraged Wizkid to drop the album and reset the industry and noted that the artiste who started the unhealthy competition cannot keep up again

He also assured the Essence crooner that the world was behind him when he was ready to release the album named after his mother

Music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has advised Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, to release his album titled Morayo.

Samklef encourages Wizkid to release his album. Image credit: @samklef, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

He stated that the Grammy-award-winning singer's decision to release his album would reset the industry. Furthermore, he took a swipe at a certain artiste whom he accused of causing unhealthy competition in the industry.

According to Samklef, the big birds are waiting for him and they will support him 100 percent once he releases the album.

Wizkid has spoken fondly about his upcoming album. He said he named it after his mother who was the love of his life. She passed on on August 18, 2023.

See Samklef's post below:

Fans react to Samklef's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled Samklef's tweet on Wizkid's upcoming album below:

