Music producer Samklef has continued to speak up for Afrobeats singer Wizkid who is planning to release his next album

According to Samklef, no musician comes close to the Essence crooner and the consistent comparison should stop

He also said that fans should move back to the times when artistes who had paid their dues were given respect

Music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has shared his opinion about award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Samklef asks fans to stop comparing Wizkid to others.

He noted that the Daddy Yo crooner is far above his colleagues and should not be compared with them.

The music producer said the competition between Wizkid and others is over. He also accused some singers of paying their fans to compare them and Wizkid.

Samklef believes that it is time to clean the Afrobeats industry. He also dared any fan to bring the narrative that the Grammy-award-winning singer was anybody's mate in the industry.

The music producer had worked with Wizkid in the past. Hence, it is unsurprising he constantly brags about him. However, some netizens felt he was overdoing it.

See Samklef's tweet below:

Peeps react

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Samklef's tweet below:

@WizBritz:

"No be lie boss. He who has hear, let them hear. Great advise from the legend."

@fabuneze1

"No let @burnaboy hear this bro."

@BillymooreLS:

"No dey estimate anyone guy. Correct your English jare, olodo oshi."

@MCollinton12:

"You never for once in your life get sense. You no get any brain cell at all. You go just wake up dey show how stupid you are. Ba your wife and pikin wey you dey disgrace dey pain me. I Dey shame on their behalf you too mumu."

@ohteahy:

"Dear Jason, I pray you will not inherit foolishness from Samuel Oguachuba. I pray you will not grow to be shouting "big Zion", "big Bolu" at 40 the way Samuel Oguachuba is doing for Ayo Ibrahim even though Samklef your father is 7yrs older than Wizkid."

Samklef disturbs Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported Samklef had called on Wizkid to release his much-talked-about album Morayo.

Samklef encouraged Wizkid to drop the album and reset the industry and noted that the artiste who started the unhealthy competition cannot keep up again.

He also assured the Essence crooner that the world was behind him when he was ready to release the album named after his mother.

