Singer Portable has shared his take on the ongoing fight between Verydarkman and crossdresser Bobrisky

The Zazoo Zehh crooner stated that what Verydarkman (VDM) was doing was misplaced priority because Bobrisky is not the problem of the country

He also advised the media personality on what he should focus on that would benefit the masses in Nigeria

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has stated that media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), is not fighting for the hungry people in society.

Portable drags Verydarkman for focusing on Bobrisky and ignoring the increase in the fuel price. Image credit: @portablebaeby, @bobrisky222, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

He added that VDM's continuous fight with crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, was not necessary because the latter is not the problem of Nigeria.

The Zazoo Zehh Nation boss stated that fuel price has increased to over N1,000 per litre and VDM, who claims to be for the masses, was not talking about it. Hence, he concluded that the media personality was not for the people.

Portable described VDM as very dark brain and made other unpalatable comments at his person in Yoruba.

Recall that VDM had released a voice call indicting Bobrisky of not serving his jail term at the correctional centre after he was convicted for abuse of the naira on April 3, 2024. Since then, it has been from one issue to another.

Watch Portable's video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Check out some of the comments on Portable's video below:

@its_ezeaputa:

"You might think VDM is fighting a wrong fight until one of your loved ones is kpaied and your family is denied justice."

@lil_seg_001:

"This one go just find any way to trend."

@og.sulex.14:

"This Your pattern of fighting to trend don cast."

@king__cnd_:

"You no fit fight for Nigeria, must it be only Verydarkman they play you never ready."

@kelvinnorth924:

"U no be Nigerian? U too come outside to protest too na. Clown."

Portable fires back at Bobrisky

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama between Portable and Bobrisky was just getting started on social media following a new development.

After the crossdresser lambasted the singer with a voice message, the Tony Montana crooner responded.

Portable’s heated responses to Bobrisky in the viral voice notes sparked a series of comments from Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng