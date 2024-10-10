Jaywon recently paid a visit to Sound Sultan's gravesite, and he shared the photos online, which triggered his fans

The singer's action got some social media users riled up as they accused him of using his post to generate buzz for himself

Recall that Sound Sultan passed away in 2021 at the age of 44 after battling with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma

Social media users have put Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, on a blast after he publicised his visit to the late Olanrewaju Fasai, aka Sound Sultan's gravesite.

On May 12, 2021, it was reported that Sound Sultan was away in the USA receiving chemotherapy. He was reportedly diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Netizens slam Jaywon for posting pictures from Sound Sultan's visit. Credit: @jaywon, @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

Sadly, he died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44, as a result of complications from the illness after battling for months.

A recent post by Jaywon showed him visiting the singer's gravesite. He captioned the photo with prayers, but many thought it could have been done quietly.

Jaywon wrote:

"At the resting place of my elderly, where wisdom, guidance, and inspiration now lay in eternal peace. Gone, but forever a part of me. Keep resting #soundsultand."

See Jaywon's post below:

Fans criticise Jaywon

After posting the photos, netizens questioned Jaywon's actions. Legit.ng gathered some of the comments below:

Legit.ng compiled comments below:

@WESTERNERS17:

"Are you praying for him or for yourself?"

@generalvibesonly:

"What u all do for PR."

@frankiepen2021:

"Snapping at people's grave for social media and you claim to love them. Bad publicity."

@jewel_derabii:

"@jaywonjuwonlo visit Goldie's tomb for us, she's been forgotten."

@realtorupright:

"May Allah be pleased with him ❤️."

@iam_jebsite:

"Forever in our hearts 💗,Legend."

Odumodu Blvck savagely jabs at Jaywon

Meanwhile, Nigerian Abuja-based rapper Odumodu Blvck made headlines after he threw shades at his senior colleague Jaywon over Ayra Starr.

The "Declan Rice" crooner shared a photo of Ayra Starr and Future at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week and another one of Sabi girl and Jaywon by the side.

He added a snide comment, prompting Jaywon to respond to his junior colleague with a question.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng