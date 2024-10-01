The family of late Nigerian singer Olanrewaju Abdul-Ganiu Fasasi, aka Sound Sultan have paid a visit to his gravesite

His widow Farida, and his kids were spotted paying their respect through a video shared on her IG page

The video also captured the talented singer's kids standing by his tomb, prompting reactions from Nigerians who sent their prayers

Reactions have trailed a video of Sound Sultan's widow, Farida Fasai, visiting her late husband Sound Sultan's grave site.

It will be recalled that on May 12, 2021, it was reported that Sound Sultan was away in the USA receiving chemotherapy as he was reportedly diagnosed with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma.

Sound Sultan's widow takes flowers to his gravesite. Credit: @faridafasasi

Source: Instagram

Sadly, he died on July 11, 2021, at the age of 44, as a result of complications from the illness after battling for months.

The new video captured the moment Farida and her kids took flowers to the late singer's gravesite while she penned a caption asking God to grant him comfort.

Farida wrote:

"May Allah ease your pain and grant you comfort Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un."

See her post here:

Farida's post triggered tons of reactions from fans of Sound Sultan, who also joined her in prayers.

Peeps pray for Sound Sultan

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@kafayat_jejeniwaojueko:

"May Almighty Allah grant him janat fridaos."

@iretemitayo:

"Hmm. May God renew your strength and grant you peace."

@__iamaishat:

"May Almighty Allah continues to give you that strength to nurture them in good health and grant him jannah firdaus."

@tubesdel:

"I miss him, May he continue to rest in the blossom 🌸 of Allah."

@optimistic_zayn:

"May Allah continue to strengthen you and grant him Jannah."

@_baliqees:

"May almighty Allah forgive him all his shortcomings, bless, protect all he left behind and reward him with Al-jannah Firdaus 🤲🏾."

@alayokufisher:

"May God continue to comfort the family and grant him eternal rest."

@mrdawg111:

"Nothing Dey this life . Just take it easy."

@mercy__dineni:

"It’s still feels like yesterday."

2Baba writes Sound Sultan

Meanwhile, music veteran 2Baba penned an adorable and moving message to his late colleague Sound Sultan.

2Baba informed Sound Sultan that their dream for Nigerian and African music to take over the world was now a reality.

The Hypertek label boss, however, stressed that he was now an upcoming artiste in the music industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng