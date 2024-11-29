Peller has warmed the hearts of social media users with a cute video he shared of himself with Jarvis

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that Jarvis had to undergo a surgery to remove the tumour on her left cheek

Peller has now updated fans with a new video of Jarvis after her surgery, where she looked as pretty as ever

TikTok stars Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat and Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jarvis, are back to showing social media users their playful side.

Peller shared a new video in which he showed the Human AI's full face after her tumour removal surgery, to the joy of many of her fans.

Jarvis, who had just recovered from the procedure, looked rather astonishing, and one would not have guessed what she had just been through.

She wore a pink frontal that greatly complemented her skin tone. Peller playfully teased her and called her his own Nicki Minaj, adding that he would marry and follow her throughout his life.

He also taunted her and bragged about being there for her while she was on admission.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Jarvis addressed the public concerning a video shared by her ex-boyfriend, who wanted to stir up drama online.

How fans reacted to Peller's clip

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@charlyblack85:

"Since I became peller fan nobody Dey like my comment 😢."

@_bammyprod:

"She has never returned the energy you are always giving her isn’t that concerning."

@heymix__:

"Must u always remind her say u dey with her when she dey hospital ni."

@ageless_sweetsoul:

"Peller & Jarvis has turned to my K drama series movie.😂 You both are interesting! ❤️❤️❤️😂."

@adewale__47:

"I just wish the love no be skit cause I just Dey always wonder how Una home go be if Una marry 😂 go too funny 😂😂."

@ebbiee_s:

"Finished man. She's Pretty asf mhenn 😍."

@frankedozie:

"God do am for you with this babe Ooo."

