Upcoming actress and brand influencer May Edochie has revealed she is currently in Manchester, United Kingdom.

May, who made headlines with her visit to Doha, Qatar, in a video she recently shared on her page, said she had been indoors for two days in Manchester and was excited to finally be out on the street.

May Edochie reveals she indoor for two days in Manchester.

Yul Edochie's estranged wife spoke about enjoying her time, including the meals in Manchester.

According to her, her host challenged her cooking skills with the sumptuous meal they gave her.

She also joked about not returning to Nigeria, saying "Naija una fit no see me again o."

In a caption of the video, May Edochie wrote,

"Finally out of the house. Weather looks good. I’m painting the streets of Manchester today. What’s your fav color?"

Watch video of May Edochie in Manchester, United Kingdom below:

Celebs, fans react to May Edochie's video

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, read them below:

destinyetikoofficial:

"No try am o We must see you soon."

commissioner_djwysei:

"Your smiles dey make me smile Billionaire in a jiffy."

bosealaoo:

"Did you hear that ? Challenging my cooking skills, wife material x 1billion , eni to so e nu, lo so eyan nu. Love u sis..... enjoyyyyyyyyyyy .... take me back to Manchester bestie @switfit_collections."

travel29_consulting:

"Happiness looks good on you. You’re glowing real good."

helenogbonnal:

"Did I hear you may not come back? My fave darling queen.....NO YOU NEED TO COME BACK OOO. NO PLACE LIKE HOME OO LOL LOVE YOU LOADS."

May Edochie wins award

Legit.ng previously reported that May Edochie's efforts were recognised at the Social Media Awards event in Lagos state.

She was nominated alongside bigwigs in the entertainment industry, like skit maker Brain Jotter, BBNaija’s Tacha, actor Stan Nze, and socialite Yhemolee.

A video showed the moment her only daughter and first child, Danielle, received the award on her behalf.

