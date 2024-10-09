Some of Davido's fans have sent birthday gifts to the DMW label boss as his twins turned one this year

One of the fans shared a screenshot of N200 he sent to Davido while sending a message to him on what to use to buy for the twins

Recall that on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the 30BG boss took to social media page to celebrate his twins with fans

As Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his household celebrate his twins on their first birthday, several fans and supporters of the DMW label owner have also joined the celebration.

Recall that on Wednesday, October 9, the Unavailable crooner took to his social media pages to share the great news with his fans.

The celebration comes a year after social media celebrated with OBO’s wife, Chioma, as she welcomed a set of twins shortly after their first child, Ifeanyi, passed on in a tragic event.

While some fans penned birthday messages to the singer's twins, some followers went the extra mile and credited his bank account with N200, N500 to buy sweets for the twins.

A fan wrote,

"Happy birthday to the twins! @davido, I sent you something to get stick sweet for them."

See his post below:

See another screenshot of a fan who sent money to Davido's bank account.

Reactions as fans send Davido money

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

jann890_:

"See money way you dey send for your idolo account 200."

Mickeyboi__:

"100 100 for both of them."

CFC_QUEEN:

"@Kellybonito_ o giran gan o😂 why you go sent idolo 2h."

fermacistparody:

"@davido idolo no vex street red Buy your twins diaper with this."

OgunyePeace:

"Have sent mine, that's only what I can afford for now I wish I can do more than that to the 30bg twins."

Davido babysits twins

In other news, Davido spurred an online frenzy after sharing a heartwarming clip with his twin children.

Despite keeping the identities of his newborns private, Davido gave netizens a glimpse of his precious jewels.

In the viral footage, the former DMW executive was seen in the front seat of his car, listening and nodding to a popular baby rhyme.

