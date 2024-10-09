Media personality Verydarkman (VDM) has shared his take on the threats Femi Falana said were made at him and his daughter

He stated that he did not want to react to it initially but if he had kept quiet, some people would assume he supported the dangerous threats at the human rights lawyer

VDM also hailed Femi Falana and acknowledged his contribution to seeking justice for the downtrodden in society

Media personality, Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has stated that he does not support the threats being made against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana.

He said that he had to speak up so that some people would not think otherwise. The controversial media personality added that he was willing to join Falana to fish out those threatening to burn his office and harm his daughter.

Verydarkman also warned those involved in the threats to desist from it because Falana has been fighting for the common man for decades.

Verydarkman hails Femi Falana

He also praised the effort of the human rights lawyer who has spoken for the masses for decades and he described him as a legend.

According to VDM, he never wanted the issue with crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, to get to this level. However, it seems the devil wants to scatter his plan. He also wished the issue will be properly handled without sentiments.

Watch Verydarkman's video below:

Peeps react to Verydarkman's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Verydarkman's video below:

@gabby.gunns:

"This one wan use opportunity create relationship with the Falanas."

@is_briella:

"The fear of FALANA is the beginning of wisdom."

@etimajonathan':

"Lolz! Bold of you to think he needs your cooperation to be able to identify them if he truly wants to. Mtcheeeeew."

@h_morgana_:

"You won cooperate with Uncle falana to identify your fans wey dey threaten am? Wonderful fans una never see anything yet."

@dije1_2345:

"No be devil, na your mouth. Cho cho cho."

Femi Falana threatens legal action against VDM

Legit.ng earlier reported that Falana and Falana Chambers had released two statements on behalf of Femi Falana and his son, Folarin Falana against Verydarkman.

The activist had dragged the Senior Advocate of Nigeria and his son into Bobrisky's case and made some allegations too.

Reacting to the scandal, Falana's law firm released a statement and gave VDM 24 hours to retract his statement.

