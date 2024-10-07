Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo took to social media to announce her recent outing as she met with former First Lady Patience Jonathan

In the video shared online, the veteran star was seen kneeling down to greet the former First Lady

Following that, the two powerful women engaged in a heartwarming conversation, which ignited the interest of their fans

Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo met recently with the country’s former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, as their video went viral online.

The footage shared on the veteran actor’s verified social media account showed the moment she rushed into a well-furnished apartment and knelt on seeing the former First Lady.

Patience Ozokwo and former First Lady Patience Jonathan shared a heartwarming moment. Credit: @patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

After that, the two women embraced each other in a warm and went on to engage one another in a chatty moment.

Patience emphasised in her caption how much she loves and appreciates the former First Lady.

“Dame Patience Jonathan. You are loved. Thank you.”

See her video post below:

Patience Ozokwo and Patience Jonathan spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

judemary_uche:

"Patience meet Patience. I love this."

ochanya4real:

"The only Nigeria First Lady that is this loved. When you see Mama P, you see favor in person. First Lady by Gods grace."

winifred.obaji:

"Two powerful women 😍 your energies are unmatched."

elochukwufame:

"Mama-G meets Mama-P, Patience Meets Patience. Whatever you two are cooking should be served oO as National Cake."

apostleofprayer_1:

"This is priceless, love love love."

judemary_uche:

"Patience meet Patience. I love this."

The Nollywood actress is one of the aged stars in the movie industry, but a video on her Instagram page proved to many that she still has it in her.

Ozokwo, who clocked a new age in September, was seen showing off some energetic traditional dance moves in the video posted on her page.

The much-loved film star was seen dancing while also keeping her eyes on a pot of soup that she was cooking in her kitchen.

Patience Ozokwor marks daughter's wedding anniversary

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patience took to social media to pen down a heartfelt message to celebrate her daughter.

Mama G shared beautiful photos of her daughter with her husband and revealed that it had been 13 years since her daughter went into her matrimonial home.

She further reminisced on how the couple’s life was an example of God’s faithfulness and prayed for them to be happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng