Nigerian actress Patience Ozokwo surprised her fans by showing off her dance talents as she celebrated her birthday.

On September 14, 2024, the actress celebrated her birthday in style, sharing sweet moments with her family on Instagram.

She was flooded with gratitude to her Creator for her new life. She also celebrated with her grandchild, who had the same birthday as her.

Mama G, as she is fondly called, reflected on how, without God's intervention, she would have faced overwhelming challenges and threats from others.

In her caption, she wrote: "

"Birthday Thanksgiving. If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, now may Patience say, If it had not been the Lord who was on our side, when men rose up against us: Then they had swallowed us up quick, when their wrath was kindled against us: Then the waters had overwhelmed us, the stream had gone over our soul: Then the proud waters had gone over our soul.

"Blessed be the Lord, who hath not given us as a prey to their teeth. Our soul is escaped as a bird out of the snare of the fowlers: the snare is broken, and we are escaped. Our help is in the name of the Lord, who made heaven and earth."

Patience Ozokwo spurs reactions online

dasuka_:

"Happy Birthday Mama. I wish you heaven’s best."

princegreat.signature:

"Congratulations 🎉 ma'am..... She's everly young 😍.... Gather here if you wish many more years."

askonyekabeauty:

"Powerful women are born in September."

chibuzorprincessokonkwo:

"Mama G G for general my day young woman,asa mama mo mummy i wish to be like you when i grow old 🥰😍😍.my god mother in movie industry pls am your daughter pls don't forget me 🙌am interested in acting and am talented to i really really want to act."

chachaekefaani:

"MamaG is aging backwards before our very eyes."

Patience Ozokwo shoes off traditional dance moves

The Nollywood actress is one of the aged stars in the movie industry, but a video on her Instagram page proved to many that she still has it in her.

Ozokwo who clocked a new age in September was seen showing off some energetic traditional dance moves in the video posted on her page.

The much-loved film star was seen dancing while also keeping her eyes on a pot of soup that she was cooking in her kitchen.

