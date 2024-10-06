As Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine wraps up on Sunday night, October 6, 2024, one of the housemates Wanni has shared what she will do if she wins the show

The reality star stated that she and her family have been through a lot and she would use the money to uplift them

She also opened up on her passion for helping the less privileged and she revealed what the focus of her non-governmental organisation would be

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show finalist Wanni Danbaki has opened up on what she would do if she won the N100m prize.

The No Loose Guard housemate stated that she would establish a non-governmental organisation to help sexually abused victims, both male, and female.

She added that she would help her mother and take her on vacation for at least a week. Her father and siblings were not left out as she planned to take care of them too.

According to Wanni, she is stressed and would like to rest for a while. Afterward, she would go back to hustling and doing her disc jockey job.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Wanni's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Wanni's video below:

@pipi_babiee:

"I voted for you and I pray they crown you the winner."

@fundibabe1:

"Wanni Grace Danbaki.Winner of bbnaija season 9."

@oriakuu__:

"You’re a winner wanni and we are so proud of you."

@iam_thegodgirl:

"I’m soo emotional right now omo, you’re sooo bright Wanni and I feel sooo blessed being your fan."

@m_and_t09:

"My Winner, Queen of Diary session…Only one Wanni, go and continue to shine bright like a star that you’re."

@ngwakwanalethole:

"The intelligent, well spoken, beautiful Waaaanni."

