Season nine BBNaija housemate Kassia gave her fans something to discuss as she shared what it cost her to get a dress

She was not comfortable with the price she was given and she voiced out her thoughts while laughing in a video

The reality star, whose husband Kellyrae won the show, stated that she has not started reaping the rewards of being a celebrity

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season nine housemate, Kassia Sule, has reacted to the amount her fashion designer charged her to get a dress.

Kassia looks stunning in her outfits. Image credit: @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

In a phone call, she asked the stylist why she was treated that way. She noted that she has not started living a celebrity lifestyle. Hence, the designer should take it easy with her.

The reality star added that she has not started reaping the dividends of being a celebrity and showed that the price she was given was too high for her.

Kassia is married to a co-housemate Kellyrae, who was announced as the winner of the show on Sunday night, October 6, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Kassia's video

Check out some of the reactions to Kassia's video below:

@giovanni_neslon:

"Even after the show, double kay is still serving us content."

@teeto__olayeni:

"I applaud this woman, she stood and sacrificed for her husband’s winning."

@rosythrone:

"She’s just being real, not only that, she’s a very supportive wife. I love her abeg."

@stitches_by_farida:

"She’s so real but the life style cost, na you no know."

@vanchizzy:

"She's so beautiful. At least she dey real say, to use 95k sew some kind dress, no make sense at all."

@judithoflagos:

"She’s gonna be on our faces with content."

Toby professes love to Kassia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the BBNaija reality show season 9 had started with some twists as Toby professed his love for another housemate, Kassia.

Kassia joined the reality show with her husband Kellyrae, but the details of their marriage were kept a secret.

When Kassia told Toby about how her partner convinced her to come to the show, he said it was because she was destined to meet with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng