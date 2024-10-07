As fans and netizens rejoiced over Big Brother Naija Kellyrae's victory, they also took a moment to remember Laycon

Laycon, who emerged as the winner of the 2020 Lockdown season, had 60 per cent votes ahead of other finalists

Laycon's moments on the reality TV show were recounted as many compared him to Kellyrae

Past Big Brother Naija winner Olamilekan Massoud Al-Khalifah Agbeleshebioba, aka Laycon, became another trending topic following Kellyrae's recent victory on the TV show.

Laycon emerged as the winner of the Lockdown 2020 season and went home with the N85 million grand prize - N30 million cash prize, a two-bedroom apartment courtesy of Revolution Plus, and an Innoson SUV.

Fans compared BBNaija Kellyrae and Laycon online. Credit: @iamkellyrae, @itslaycon

Laycon received 60% of the votes, defeating four of his teammates who were in the top five alongside him.

Kellyrae, whose real name is Kingsley Sule, the recent winner of the No Lose Guard season of 2024, defeated eight rivals to win the coveted N60 million cash prize, an SUV, and other mouthwatering gifts.

The married housemate, however, won the show with a total of 35.95% of the votes, while the first runner-up, Wanni, had 32.48% of the votes.

Fans and netizens took a moment to brag about Laycon's winning percentage compared to Kellyrae's.

@LyndahOnyeji on Elon Musk's X celebrated Laycon's achievements during and after Big Brother Naija, portraying him as an unbeatable figure in the show's history. He said:

"Laycon the Indaboski of BBN. Nobody is coming close to his records sha. Over 1m followers whilst in the house, 60% vote margin, most streamed EP for a BBN housemate, most intelligent. He is the GOAT of BBN. My one and only BBN fav."

@MBANZAPAULA said Laycon was a force to reckon with.

@IconicPrincess6 hailed Laycon and congratulated Kellyrae. She noted that Laycon's record can never be broken.

@anitapreye also noted that Laycon's percentage was one for the books.

"We are never getting this again, Laycon, the legend that you are."

BBNaija Wanni emerges first runner-up

Following Big Brother Naija Kellyrae's victory, fans and supporters of Wanni appreciated their star for getting that far.

Wanni from the WanniXHandi twin pair made it as the first runner-up for the No Loose Guard season.

Videos from the just-concluded TV season went viral online, spurring reactions about the winner and first runner-up's votes.

