Following Big Brother Naija Kellyrae's victory, fans and supporters of Wanni appreciated their star for getting that far

Wanni from the WanniXHandi twin pair made it emerged as the first runner-up for the No Loose Guard season

Videos from the just--concluded TV season went viral online spurring reactions around the winner and first runner-up's votes

Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni, from the WanniXHandi duo, has been evicted from Season 9 of the show.

The reality TV emerged as the first runner-up of the season after Kellyrae bagged the highest votes.

BBNaija Wanni emerged first runner-up for season 9. Credit: @wannixhandi

Wanni, a 27-year-old twin sister and deejay from Kaduna State, was evicted on Sunday, October 6, after failing to earn enough votes to win the program against finalists Nelly, Kellyare, Victoria, Anita, Ozee, Sooj, and Onyeka.

Wanni becomes the twenty-seventh housemate to be evicted from the season. However, Wanni won the Innoson challenge, which means she would walk away with a car worth millions of Naira.

The show, which began around ten weeks ago, has finally come to an end.

BBNaija Wanni trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ellahh_whyte:

"Very boring set. Abeg next!"

bettibecki_fashionworld:

"Wanni is my winner cos she gave us the show."

official_ainamariam:

"Wanni will win in life u will see."

olagoldwhite:

Wanni won hands down. E no go tey Kelly Rae go fade. Ask other musicians that were past winners."

miss_julliene:

"DECENCY, MORALITY AND THE POWERFUL INSTITUTION OF MARRIAGE WON. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE KELLYRAE."

midecupoftee:

"Atleast she won car Wetin rhuthee win ??"

supamom__:

"Wanni is still our winner."

bigbadniru:

"Am a Kellyrae fan o , but u see eh , wanni was the highlight of the show frfr."

justgerrys:

WE STILL WON!!! Ratatatataaaaa WANNI IS OUR WINNER

enchanteurbae:

"Wanni is a winner, congratulations girl."

Provision seller campaigns for Kellyrae

The Big Brother Naija grand finale is almost here, and fans and viewers are putting in their best shots for their favourite housemates.

The TV game show, which has run for ten weeks, would have the winner go home with N100 million worth of prizes.

A recent video saw the moment a provision seller single-handedly campaigned for Kellyrae, by encouraging her customers to vote for the star.

