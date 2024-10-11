Top Nigerian media personalities Toke Makinwa and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu met with some of the housemates after the show

During one of their episodes, the hosts had a one-on-one conversation and discussed Kellyrae's decision to go into music

They laid out a couple of things that might happen and advised him on what to do while igniting reactions from BBNaija lovers

The host of BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and his colleague Toke Makinwa, an ace media personality, have shared their takes on Kellyrae's decision to invest his prize money in music.

It will be recalled that Kellyrae Sule emerged as the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard season winner on Sunday, October 6, 2024.

When asked what he would love to invest his money in, he candidly said music. His response has rocked the thoughts of his fans, considering the history of failed musicians BBN has produced.

Toke Makinwa and Ebuka noted that the Nigerian music industry was quite tough, adding that his N60 million could be finished in a week in the music business.

Toke also mentioned that she was scared of Kellyrae venturing into the industry.

Reactions trail Toke and Ebuka's comments

@mel_aniegoddess:

"Let him be !! Cho cho cho."

@ekyekpenyong:

"They said married people can't win the show, but God through KellyRae, proved them wrong! Now naysayers are saying, Music artists rarely achieve success and Male winners always struggle after the show, while runners-up thrive. I am calling your bluff!"

@mims_classique:

"Grace found him and that Grace will take him through."

@simply_ennywealth:

"I feel he should just start his own live band group."

@littygirl_122:

"They are telling him to basically back off from music wch is the sad truth."

@daughter_of_albert1:

"Y'all allow people do what makes them happy."

@kastoria__1:

"Please he already said that’s not the money he will use for the music."

@georgemirabel:

"Whatever Kellyrae invest his money on must surely prosper."

Kellyrae shares plan for prize money

Meanwhile, Kellyrae shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale.

In the clip, he said he and his will wife would invest the money, and he would also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

