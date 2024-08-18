BBNaija's Wanni and Handi got netizens talking after they reacted to the eviction of Flourish from the show excitedly

The twins fought with Rhuthee of Flourish and the latter thrashed them mercilessly and accused them of sleeping with the same men

While Rhuthee kept bashing them, she dared them to come close to her, however, she got evicted from the show on Sunday night, August 18

Enough has not been said about the drama in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show as Flourish got evicted with Streeze on Sunday night, August 18.

BBNaija Wanni and Handi react to Rhuttee's eviction with a kiss. Image credit: @wannixwanni, @rhuthee23

The eviction of Rhuthee (real name Ruth Akpan) of Flourish gladdened Handi and Wanni's hearts as they fought with her earlier in the day. The twins shared a kiss on each other's lips as they asked Rhuthee to watch them from home.

While Rhuthee and the twins were quarreling, the former told them they slept with the same men for N30k in Lekki. She also accused them of licking each other's private parts. Besides, she kept bragging about her degrees.

While Wanni and Handi kissed, the audience roared to their action. Several netizens stated that their actions were unnecessary.

Watch Wanni and Hanni kissing each other in the link.

Reactions to Rhuthee, Wanni, and Handi's fight

Several social media users have reacted to the fight between the housemates. See some of the comments below:

@Miss_Letwin:

"Drama queens."

@Focus_fac:

"I rather choose Ruthie one million times over the twins they no get level abeg, you claim classic and work with brands outside but only walk naked and throw yourself in a man inside the house. When Shaun is done with them we will know."

@frank_richie_:

"Those twins no get level. I love Ruthie vibe."

@SkinlikeDark:

"A real flex. Do you know how many degrees I have Ah Lord."

@jbaltolajumoke

"With all the degrees you carry am go BBN. It’s so cold outside sha."

