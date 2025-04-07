A fragment of the 10 commandments scroll dating back to 250 BCE to 68 CE is to be displayed in the United States

According to reports, the fragment of the 10 commandments dates back to 2000 years ago, and it was discovered by archaeologists in 1952 in Qumran Cave

The fragment is believed to be the oldest existing copy of the 10 commandments and contains Deuteronomy 8:5–10 and Deuteronomy 5:1–6:1

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, California, is to display an ancient religious text dating back to 250 BCE to 68 CE.

The public display will showcase a fragment of the 10 commandments, a scroll discovered by archaeologists in 1952 in Qumran Cave 4.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California will display the part of the ancient commandment scroll. Photo credit: The Reagan Library.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, tagged the display as "Dead Sea Scrolls: The Exhibition."

According to reports by Fox News, the fragment of the 10 commandments is at least 2000 years old, and it offers insights into Judaism and Christianity.

What parts of the 10 commandments will be displayed in California?

The scroll contains Deuteronomy 8:5–10 and Deuteronomy 5:1–6:1. It is believed to be the oldest existing copy of the Ten Commandments.

Deuteronomy 8:5–10 says:

"Know then in your heart that as a man disciplines his son, so the Lord your God disciplines you. Observe the commands of the Lord your God, walking in obedience to him and revering him. For the Lord your God is bringing you into a good land—a land with brooks, streams, and deep springs gushing out into the valleys and hills; 8 a land with wheat and barley, vines and fig trees, pomegranates, olive oil and honey; 9 a land where bread will not be scarce and you will lack nothing; a land where the rocks are iron and you can dig copper out of the hills. When you have eaten and are satisfied, praise the Lord your God for the good land he has given you."

The scroll contains Deuteronomy 8:5–10 and Deuteronomy 5:1–6:1. Photo credit: The Reagan Library.

Melissa Giller, chief marketing officer at the foundation and institute, said the ancient scroll would provide deeper insights into Judaism and Christianity.

She said:

It "provides a deeper understanding of the history, culture, and religious practices of ancient Judaism and the early foundations of Christianity."

According to the library, the exhibition of the 10 commandments is a journey through human spirituality.

It says:

"According to biblical narratives in Exodus and Deuteronomy, God revealed the Ten Commandments to Moses on Mount Sinai, inscribing them on stone tablets as guiding principles for the community. These commandments remain central to Abrahamic religions and continue to influence moral and legal traditions worldwide. As the premiere and only West Coast venue, this exhibit is a journey through human spirituality, resilience and the enduring quest for meaning."

Fox News reports that the events would start beginning April 11 and last for two weeks only.

