As the beef between the OBO and Star Boy intensifies, a series of throwback pictures of when Wizkid made history re-emerged on the internet

In 2018, Wikzid collaborated with Nike to launch his jersey line "Star Boy", which made him the first African artist to do so

Amid his messy online saga with his counterpart, Davido, the images found their way online again, triggering comments from internet users

It's beautiful to see that fans of Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun are solidly behind him despite him wreaking havoc online and unleashing hell on his rival, David 'Davido' Adeleke.

Amid the unending feud, Wizkid's Nike-collaborative jersey, with its logo printed across the front, resurfaced on social media to celebrate his Starboy Entertainment record label. Nike's website also recorded that the jerseys sold out in 10 minutes.

Wizkid's made history with Nike in 2018. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

This comes on the tail of Davido unveiling his new collection under his deal with Puma and the rumour that they dropped him for OBO. It seems another way for fans to get back at each other over their faves' squabbles.

Nigerian internet users had much to say about this, considering Wizkid called out a new post, ushering Davido and his 30BG fans to remain silent.

See post below:

Fans react to Wizkid's 2018 feat

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@almightysojo:

"Old glory 😂 let him try it again. Before nor be now."

@ogie_147:

"Even wizkid nor know amount OBO take sign deal 😂 . Make una Dey mumu."

@leoofdxb:

"If you are over 30 and you still dey fight over WizKid and Davido, just walk to the mirror and ask yourself if you dey okay."

@julian_baller:

"Did anyone fight him over it? So why the beef and h@te on David."

@olagbajudotun:

"003 will take 177 years to catch up."

@omasebi_ajayi:

"Where the jersey Dey now? 😂😂😂."

@big_smith_16:

"We talking about present not past."

@dj_marvel_da_frosh:

"Wizkid no really dey lie .. when him talk say him pass frogido."

Davido shares snippet from song his godfather

Meanwhile, Davido seemingly cast a shade amid his feud with his colleague Wizkid.

The DMW label boss, while celebrating an associate, included a snippet from his hit song Godfather.

In a line from the song, Davido spoke about his blessings and what would happen to his haters.

