A heartwarming video of a Nigerian mother and her three-year-old daughter has taken the internet by storm.

The adorable clip showed the little girl's honesty and innocence as she confessed to making a mistake.

Little girl reports herself to mum

In the video shared on TikTok by @theosfamily, the mother captured the epic moment between her and her daughter.

The little girl bravely approached her mother in her room, determined to own up to her error and fix it.

With an endearing tone, the little girl explained that she wrote the wrong number nine and had no idea how to correct it.

She asked her mother to teach her and help her complete her task so she can watch TV on her iPad.

The girl's sincerity and eagerness to learn were visible throughout the conversation, and her innocence melted hearts.

She said:

"I just only want to say the truth for you. Jidenna was sleeping in your side and I was sleeping in this room and now I just write wrong 9 so I can't write it so you can teach me and help me to finish everything so I can watch TV in iPad and you'll be my friend. This is not 9. That's so wrong because I don't know how to do it. I'm just your friend. I just said the truth for you."

While sharing the video online, the mother gushed over her daughter's personality and praised her for being honest.

"POV: My 3 years old daughter messed up and reported herself to me. She's so innocent and honest," she said.

Reactions as mum praises honest little daughter

Many users on TikTok praised the little girl's honesty and her mother's parenting approach.

@bukola said:

"I wish my niece can be like this. That girl too dey lie nd when u find out, she will tell you to remind her not to always lie."

@Jago_cuban said:

"She is so cute. Wish my sis can also be saying the truth that girl can lie ehn."

@Violet Gowon said:

"This is the best example that say “If we acknowledge our sins and plead for mercy, our God is faithful and just to forgive us and clean us from all our iniquities”. I’m proud of the entire family."

@Wanko Esaie said:

"WoW in this our generation hearing the phrase from a little girl » Children of God say the truth « melted me ,, she’s on the right Path."

@poundz said:

"Wetin con concern ada for the whole thing nw bcos na once I hear her name children with story lines."

@_Olasubomi said:

"Such a nice pitcher she wants help so she will finish quickly and watch tv and iPad and the subtle reminder of friendship, like mama you know we are buddies right."

@Swagalord said:

"Abeg is this gene in the mother or father side so I start knowing where to pick wife."

@Spicy Libra said:

"I wish one my colleague can be saying the truth like this. That girl can lie and manipulate people to believe whatever lies she is dishing out."

@user3841548430248 reacted:

"Who is a daughter, a daughter is this pretty young girl you see here, so lovely and well trained, God bless you daughter, I pray you are always happy in life as you bring to your mum."

@Nuel$ reacted:

"The beginning was like, guy make we clear ourselves" then it went into "see ooo I don mess up but no see any fault cause I don tell you."

@Mz_diamond17 said:

"Fear this child. I recognise this and it’s just the beginning of cute manipulation wait for her to get older."

@Deehairsworldwide Dera added:

"I like that she seeks for help when she needs to and is not afraid to speak up. Plus she understands the essence of saying the truth. She’s adorable and well trained."

