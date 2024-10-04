Popular streaming platform YouTube Music celebrated Wizkid and his yet-to-be-released music project, Piece of My Heart

The Essence hitmaker shared a video from his recently held ladies' night party in London, telling fans to get ready for what's coming

Amind his rift with colleague Davido, YouTube Music reacted to the teaser and went on to affirm that the Afrobeats star was the greatest of all time

Popular streaming platform YouTube Music congratulated Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, on his incoming music project, Piece of My Heart.

This came during the Afroeats star's recent tirade against his colleague and industry rival, David Adeleke, aka Davido.

YouTube Music hyped Wizkid's incoming project. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

Recall that Wizkid went on an online rampage against the former DMW executive, hurling insults at him and his crew members, including his favourite uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Afterwards, Wizkid shared a video teaser of his unreleased musical project, Piece of My Heart, from his listening party in London.

YouTube Music commented on the footage on Elon Musk's X and gushed about the Essence crooner's art.

YouTube tweeted:

"@wizkidayo about to break the internet with this drop."

An X user, @realestos, reacted to the post, saying:

"That's why he's the GOAT."

YouTube Music concurred with the statement and noted that no lies were detected.

"No lies detected," they wrote.

YouTube Music spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@itzbasito:

"I’m there already."

@bigwizarrdd:

"The others keeps disgracing YouTube."

@honest30bgfan_:

"There is a reason why he is the greatest artiste from Africa."

@creddited9:

"And Davido is disgracing himself on YouTube.""

@bagboylammy:

"My popsy will change the world with that drop."

@tboysquare:

"Nobody is streaming from YouTube music buddy."

@Ray_Chukwuemeka:

"He can't do that without PR tho...he's still mid till tomorrow."

Wizkid brags amid recent rant about Davido

Nigerian singer Wizkid got the attention of his fans and followers online after a video post he made amid his rift with Davido.

The Essence crooner, who has been ranting online against his colleague, showed off the success of his just-concluded London show.

The expectant father’s remark spurred more conversations on his ongoing dispute with the Unavailable crooner.

