Recently evicted BBNaija housemate Kassia Sule has shared her experience being in the same house with her husband

While on a Q and A session at Pulse, Kassia was asked what it felt like not being able to get fully romantically involved with Kellyrae

Her response to the tricky question earned attention from lovers of Doublekay and of the reality TV show

Kassia Sule has opened up on how she coped with not being sexually active with her husband for the duration of her stay in the house.

The Big Brother Naija housemate was one of the three evicted from the show after receiving the lowest votes, leaving her husband in the house.

Kassia shares her experience being on the show with her husband. Credit: @kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

During a Q and A session at Pulse, Kassia was asked what it felt like not to be able to be completely romantically involved with Kellyrae, considering he was her husband.

How Kassia coped with her husband

She said, "It was difficult withholding herself from being physical with my husband". Kassia further stated that one of her love languages is physical touch, so being unable to be as physical with her hubby as she would have loved was quite difficult.

On the bright side, Kassia thanked Victoria, her house bestie, for her presence as she expended her energy on her instead. She confessed that it was her reason for always hugging and holding her.

Watch clip here:

Reactions trail Kassia's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@raypwol:

"Omoo, she tried...if na me,them for catch us after 3days😂."

@official_qwinnazzy:

"Make una allow kassia rest kwanu or is she the only evictee😂😂😂."

@adire_hq:

"Her love for Vicky. Wish them to be besties even outside the house."

@chychiezie:

"She really tried holding herself despite her marriage is young,if it was some people within two weeks they might loose guide."

@adaokafor_:

"This girl is fineee."

@oluwaseyimi_xx:

"Victoria’s ear will be ringing every day until she meets her friend again 😍 this friendship is so beautiful."

@akwaugo001:

"If na me, we go cast before teo days😩 she tried. I go don loose guard"

Kellyrae: Provision seller persuades her customers

Meanwhile, the Big Brother Naija grand finale is almost here, and fans and viewers are putting in their best shots for their favourite housemates.

The ten-week-old TV game show will have the winner go home with N100 million in prizes.

A recent video saw the moment a provision seller single-handedly campaigned for Kellyrae.

