Davido's ex-lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, has taken a subtle jab at Wizkid amid his online drama with his former boss

In his series of tweets, Wizkid had dragged OBO's father, his ex-lawyer and Baskemouth, into his fight with Davido

In reaction to this, Bobo went on to throw shades at Wizkid using some throwback pictures

It is no news that Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, recently resumed his online hostility towards his colleague, Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido.

The battle started online on October 2 and does not seem to be subsiding anytime soon. Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun, rolled out several brutal tweets directed at Davido, his craft, and his family.

Davido's former lawyer has finally addressed Wizkid. Credit: @wizkidayo, @davido, @prince_ii

Wizkid also dragged OBO's former lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, into the drama by shading him alongside others. Reacting, Bobo took to his official Instagram page to share throwback pictures.

These were pictures of Davido and two others in Spain. In his caption, he wished his fans vibes as clean as their white outfits in the images.

In Bobo's words:

"Wishing you energy as clean, vibes as positive and white as unstained as the white in this picture."

See the post here:

Fans react to Bobo's post

See how fans reacted to Davido's former legal counsel's post where he shaded Wizkid:

@iamjamesey:

"They couldn't change lives as easy as Davido Did."

@esemimi__:

"Ur mouth sha."

@gabriel.tommy.940:

"E pain them."

@petclint84:

"Seeing u and King 👑 David made me smile."

@sampety_:

"😍😍😍 bad energy stay far away!"

@tr33kz_wurld:

"Second slide, please what is Ben white of arsenal doing in that photo."

@blaqzandy:

"Make e no be like una carry my idolo go P diddy all white party oh😂❤️."

@portable_alaga1:

"Saying 1 million things in few words😂😂😂."

Davido's ally Nelson Epega rubbishes Wizkid

Davido's associate, Nelson Epega, brutally knocked Wizkid on Twitter in the heat of his beef with his colleague.

The singer had initially inserted Nelson into the beef by tweeting that he was one of those who had been lying to Davido.

Nelson would not let things slide, so he made a one-minute video addressing Wizkid.

