Davido's associate, Nelson Epeaga, brutally finishes Wizkid on Twitter on October 2, in the heat of his beef with his counterpart

The singer had initially inserted Nelson into the beef by tweeting that he was one of those who had been lying to Davido

Nelson was not going to let things slide, so he made a whole video, 1-minute long addressing Wizkid

Nelso Epeaga gave it back to Wizkid hot-hot in his reply to the singer after he had initially dragged him into the only beef between him and Davido.

The afrobeat singer spoke about Nelson as one of Davido's associates, one of those who has been deceiving Davido about his career.

Nelson replies Wizkid. Credit: @nelsonepeaga, @wizkid, @tems

Source: Instagram

Wizkid tweets reads:

"I see you’re actually slow! No wonder u guys do business together. I don’t ever come here to talk about money. Your stupid client does."

Replying to the father of four, Nelson blasted Wizkid adding that he has not had a hit song in four years. He also went on to share that Wizkid's junior colleagues, Rema, Ayra Starr and Tems, are all bigger than him in all ramifications.

He continued to add that Davido is busy unveiling a new collection with

See tweet here:

Reactions trail Nelson's clip

Read some thoughts compiled below:

@wizkidayo:

"Also pls take your hat off ! I wanna see sum."

@Samgeniusfire:

"When Wizkid released his collection with Nike, you were still working as a cleaner."

@_megaleio:

"Haha you really want to use wizkid influence sell your app. you and your Frigido."

@DanielRegha:

"Wizkid has his issues but don't compare him with upcomers like Rema, Tems, & Ayra Starr."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Why u dey talk like sey dem cut your tongue?"

@nihiinn_:

"You just dey embarrass yourself, wrap it up."

Wizkid’s baby mama begging for money

Meanwhile, a video of Wizkid's first baby mama begging online surfaced many years after she made the clip.

Fans dug up the recording after Wizkid dragged Davido's uncle and said his family doesn't dance online.

The clip sparked reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the feud between Davido and Wizkid.

