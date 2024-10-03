Nigerian singer and disk jockey Cuppy has taken to social media to brag about the calibre of people she surrounds herself with

Cuppy posted a photo of herself with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and the United Nation’s Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed

The billionaire daughter’s post sparked a series of reactions from netizens as they shared their feelings

Nigerian singer Ifeoluwa Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, is making headlines after bragging about her social circle.

Just recently, the celebrity disk jockey took to her official Instagram page to share a photo of herself, billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote and the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed

However, DJ Cuppy did not stop there. In the post's caption, the billionaire’s daughter discussed the importance of people’s social circles.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“Show me who you surround yourself with, and I’ll tell you who you are…. Choose your circle wisely 🕊️ DSG @AminaJMohammed and Alhaji @Aliko_DangoteGCON your presence is truly a privilege. Na gode sosai, shugabannina.”

See her post below:

Reactions to Cuppy's photo with Dangote, Amina Mohammed

DJ Cuppy’s post with two influential Nigerians drew the attention of netizens who shared their feelings in her comment section. Read what some of them had to say about the photo below:

Quietlifeee_:

“Sissy calm down, them just born you into this Circle no be you surround am😂.”

mr_tony00_:

“Love this ❤️❤️❤️.”

ayam_blackout:

“Much love ❤️.”

ayodelemi000:

“Na you I wan surround myself with I'm coming ❤️❤️.”

Officialchrisdam:

“Lift people in your line of profession stop being self!sh.”

Neykan:

“I admire you so much! And I will strive to be the best😍.”

dollypeaceclothing:

“It’s so good to come out from a privileged home,it really attached to a lot of so many opportunities. Cuppy you win.”

Udoroawasi:

“My Dear, you were born with your circle.”

spaakboy1:

“A blessed child.”

Hube95:

“Say na choose wisely 😂.”

Pjuwah:

“I surround myself with God and His angels.”

hotnotebabe:

“But you didn't "choose" this circle tho? 😂😂 You have this circle because of WHO your father is? Who doesn't want Dangote in thier circle? Madam abeggi.”

