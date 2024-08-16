Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently shared a public service announcement to new people coming into her life

On social media, the celebrity disk jockey described herself as she told new people not to try to change her

Cuppy’s post sparked online reactions, with many netizens going to her comment section to share their thoughts

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa, aka DJ Cuppy, caused a stir after announcing on social media that she is spoiled.

On her official Instagram account, the celebrity disk jockey shared a photo of taking a mirror selfie then she accompanied it with a caption of her warning to new people who would come into her life.

Cuppy made it clear that she is already spoiled and a new person should not come into her life with the idea of changing her.

DJ Cuppy warns new people coming into her life. Photos: @cuppymusic

She wrote:

“I’m already spoilt 😅 PLS nobody should come into my life trying to unspoil me 🤣.”

See her post below:

Fans react to Cuppy’s warning

DJ Cuppy’s warning to potential new people in her lives drew the attention of netizens and some of them shared their thoughts in her comment section. Read some of them below:

Iamosasnoble:

“I love u...I love u...And I love u cuppy...You are so smart and ur such a diva...more love to u❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

0lolade360:

“Black Look Good On You 😍.”

aladurah:

“Black looks good on you, boundaries up.”

Domin8vibes_:

“Copy dat 😁.”

Dj_ot_bankz:

“Babe with doings.”

Tyrexx_01:

“Lol 😂 I got laugh for your write ✍️ up.”

wuraaola_art:

“Let them know😍🔥.”

Tmt_king_109:

“I will over spoil you my Queen 😍 I'm the King of spoiler 😂 We go do many many things.”

emmycloud68:

"Can I join you on your 4th degree?"

funnylewiz:

"Wahala 😂."

DJ Cuppy reads book on being single

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had moved on after her much-acclaimed relationship with her boxer lover Taylor Ryan crashed.

She showed off the new book she was reading, which is titled 'How to be single and happy'.

The title of the book sparked reactions from fans of the singer in the comments section.

