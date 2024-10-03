Nigerians have now dug out more videos of Wizkid’s old father amid the singer’s online beef with Davido

Recall that the Star Boy was forced to react to the video that went viral of his father trekking in the rain

After Wizkid’s reaction to the clip trended, more videos surfaced of the old man going about his activities in his community

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid’s father, Alhaji Muniru Balogun, is once again making headlines amid the Grammy-winning music star’s beef with David Adeleke Davido.

Amid the ongoing beef between Wizkid and Davido, netizens dug up an old video of Star Boy’s dad trekking in the rain, and the singer was forced to explain.

Following Wizkid’s reaction to the video, more videos started to surface about Star Boy’s old father’s activities in his community.

One video showed Wizkid’s dad giving out money to people at the mosque in his community when he went to attend the Friday Jummah prayers. The old man was surrounded by adults and kids as he gave them some cash.

Fans react to Wizkid’s dad’s video

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from netizens who had things to say about Wizkid’s father’s video. Read them below:

Oluwakemi._o:

“awww bless him❤️ very humble and generous. Wizfc say cheese🙌 🦅.”

sandi_moral:

“Fc forever😍 na u sabi if u go day follow disable.”

soloh_bc:

“Why Una Dey drop all this evidence? Who ask Una?….Doings Dey o.”

Agbatufab:

“Spread love every day. Real love ❤️❤️❤️.”

jossypopo_of_lagos:

“Atleast e born Star.”

Wizkid_blogger_:

“Wizkid always spread love. He learnt it from his dad❤️.”

Verifiedani:

“Even with your evidence you go explain explain tire😂.”

hushmoney93:

“Na billions David's father dey donate 😂.”

flossy_miju:

“Someone people are billionaire but they can’t do this, a man with a good heart that raised a great man.”

big_traceee:

“Nor be the same Davido papa donate 1billion for church??😂😂. Make una dey deceive Una sef.”

King__cnd_:

“Na Davido papa na no come be giver make una they play 😂.”

Davido finally spotted in public

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was spotted in public for the first time following Wizkid's online rant about him.

In a video that was recorded by one of OBO’s associates, the Assurance crooner was seen looking unbothered at the airport as he responded to his aide’s greetings.

Davido’s silence on the whole matter and the video of him in public drew the attention of many netizens, who shared their thoughts on the singer's handling of the beef.

