Wizkid has finally addressed the reason he parted ways with clothing brand Puma

The music star also shared why the brand chose to go with Davido, who has been dragging for a few days

Wizkid's revelation has further caused uproar on social media, with netizens taking sides

Ayo Balogun Wizkid has further fueled speculations about what could have been the reason he has been dragging his colleague David Adeleke Davido, his associate and his family on social media.

In an exchange with Davido's associate on X, Wizkid hinted that global fashion brand Puma contacted him first before moving on to Davido.

Wizkid claims Puma can't afford him like Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo @davido

Wizkid stated that he turned down Puma because they couldn’t afford him as he wanted more.

He, however, noted that their budget was good with Davido, who is currently their ambassador.

“U idiot! I turned down Puma cos they could no longer afford to pay me cos I wanted more! Don’t need dat! Way bigger than every artiste u just mentioned! Not jealous ! love em all…With ur dirty ass shirt! Idiot," he wrote.

In another tweet, Wizkid admitted that Puma is a big brand, but the budget they had for Africa was not for him but cool for Davido.

He wrote,

"No ! Puma is Big brand! But the budget they had for Africa wasn’t for me! Was cool for your client tho! 🦅”

See his tweet below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's comment about Puma

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

BlessingGives:

"They be settling down for any pay. Our Grammy award winning artist don’t do that."

MissRozapepper:

"They used you as a sales boy, they needed a global ambassador and they went for Davido. You were never an ambassador, you are just a salesboy. Stop lying."

TwoTerty_:

"Are you bigger than Neymar? 😂lets respect ourselves."

LNREutd:

"Puma global ambassadors Usain Bolt Neymar Grealish Rihanna Davido But na you them no fit afford."

honest30bgfan_:

"As puma no fit afford Wizkid them go for davido. That means davido cheap."

Bonny_Boy11:

Wizkid is in pains, someone should please check on him 💔

_iamtolulope:

"See as catarrh dey come out from your nose, who do wizmid like this."

Fans dig clip of Wizkid's baby mama

In other news, a video of Wizkid's first baby mama begging online surfaced many years after she made the clip.

Fans dug up the recording after Wizkid dragged Davido's uncle.

The clip sparked reactions from fans who shared their opinion about the feud between Davido and Wizkid.

