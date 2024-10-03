Music executive Paulo Okoye has lent his voice to the unending tweets of singer Wizkid against his colleague Davido

Wizkid has been consistent with tackling Davido after the former picked the same date he wanted to release his song

Several people have advised Wizkid to stop the drama and Paulo wondered why the singer would say what he might regret years later

Amid the fight between Afrobeats singers Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, and David Adeleke, aka Davido, music executive Paulo Okoye, has shared his take.

In a cryptic post on his Instagram page, Paulo asked Davido and Wizkid to stop the drama because they might say what they would regret 20 years later.

He added that their actions may be for views and fans whom they do not know. The music executive described the act as shameful.

However, Paulo's fans noted that Davido has not thrown any insulting words on Wizkid and it was only the Essence crooner that has been attacking OBO, as Davido is fondly called.

Recall that Wizkid had picked October 1 to release a new song and Davido chose the same date. This unsettled Wizkid and he attacked his colleague on X.

See Paulo Okoye's post below:

Reactions to Paulo Okoye's post

Check out some of the reactions to Paulo Okoye's post on Wizkid and Davido's drama below:

@peggyfranklyn_:

"It’s has been only one person fighting himself since morning, did David say a word? Which one is guys stop."

@dmotaj_designs:

"This is how you will know who has a sweet wife as a partner. Chioma don install calmness inside Davido..... I don't know about the other dude."

@c.9ine_ifeanacho:

"Davido is not replying him. Please allow Wizzy, he is suffering from Short man syndrome. Abeg allow the short man to express his frustration boss."

@samanigram:

"Did you hear Davido say something? We don't do online bs anymore... we are married men! Kid will always be a kid."

@chibu.pr:

"I think Wizkid might be depressed or something."

OAP Do2dtun weighs in on Davido, Wizkid fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that On-Air-Personality, Do2dtun, had shared how he felt about the ongoing rift between singers Davido and Wizkid.

According to the presenter, anytime both singers choose to drop their songs, their fans will still listen, and they will make money.

He noted that though rivalry was common in the music industry, Davido and Wizkid's case had extended for too long.

