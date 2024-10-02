Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been involved in a trade of words with netizens over her Independence Day post

The movie star shared a series of photos with a long caption explaining her hopes for the country as it marked 64 years of independence

Fans reacted by wishing the actress what she wished for the country, but their prayers were not accepted by her

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is back in the news over her post for Nigeria on its 64th Independence Day celebration.

On October 1, 2024, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of herself rocking the country’s colours, green and white.

Nigerians react to Eniola Badmus' exchange with troll. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Badmus accompanied the photos with a lengthy caption celebrating Nigeria. In the post, she advised Nigerians to remember the country’s values of peace, unity, and prosperity and shared hope for a brighter and more prosperous Nigeria.

See her post below:

After Eniola Badmus shared her Nigeria at 64 post, it raised a lot of comments from fans and critics. Some netizens took to the comment section to wish for Nigeria to happen to the Nollywood star and special adviser on social events.

One netizen, @Ujudencii, prayed for Eniola Badmus’ life to devalue like the naira which she allegedly claimed was gaining value. She also wished for the actress' life to be like Nigeria’s situation.

Rather than say Amen, Eniola Badmus wished the troll the same thing they wished her.

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Fans react to Eniola Badmus’ exchange with troll

Eniola Badmus’ heated exchange with trolls on Independence Day soon spread on social media and raised reactions from other netizens. Read what they had to say about it below:

Nneka_ruth:

“Simple say Amen! ..she no fit say😂😂😂😂.”

_iammarvis:

“Why is she angry if the way she said the country is growing is good,then accept the prayer as your prayer request and everything why getting angry ?? May it truly happen to you.”

kene_st_patrick:

“Why she d reject the prayers na ? Thought Nigeria is working?🤣”

mrz_ern:

“If Nigeria is getting better coz that’s the way she sounds she should accept the prayer naa🤣.”

Anniehaircollection:

“Ordinary Amen she cannot say🌚.”

Njayyolanda:

“I was expecting her to say Amen though 😂.”

___oluwashemilore30:

“Imagine she no fit chest the prayer😂😂😂she rejected it,it says a lot.”

__retired_agbero:

“Why she dey fear “may Nigeria happen to her” Shebi na she talk say na good country 😂.”

Lushandluxe_official:

“But she said Nigeria is getting better so when then isn’t she saying amen to the😂😂 prayer.”

Egreat_owunna:

“Why’s she rejecting the prayer? I thought her oga is doing well and Nigeria is in the best hands.”

Splendstar:

“Just small amen she will say and move on. 😂😂”

Ifeteniola:

“Sebi na prayer she pray , why aunty Eniola no fit talk amen now cuz I don’t understand the naira that is gaining value.”

Halimafoods:

“I thought she said Nigeria is a good country why is she now scared for it to happen to her.”

Destiny Etiko warns fans on Independence Day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that actress Destiny Etiko expressed her displeasure with Nigeria's Independence Day celebration.

The Nollywood star posted a message online on October 1, 2024, as Nigeria turned 64.

Etiko, who has been vocal about the country's situation, sent a memo to her fans. She warned netizens not to send her Happy Independence Day messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng