The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) has opened up on why cross-dresser Bobrisky was not kept in the same cell with other prisoners

According to the Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), Kiri-Kiri, Lagos state, Michael Benson, Bobrisky has female features

He also expatiated on the features Bobrisky has and noted that it was confirmed by a medical practitioner

More details about cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, have continued to unravel since he regained his freedom from prison on August 5, 2024.

Nigerian Correctional Service says that Bobrisky has female features. Image credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The Deputy Controller of Corrections (DCC), In-Charge of Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Kiri-Kiri, Lagos state, Michael Benson, stated that Bobrisky has bosoms. Hence, he was not kept in the male cells in prison. Instead, he was kept in a lone cell.

He made this statement at the House of Representatives hearing on the alleged bribery scandal involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Benson added that Bobrisky's female features was confirmed by the facility's medical doctor. He stated further that the cross-dresser spent the 10 days in the P ward room 2 of the facility before measures were taken on him as he was a peculiar case.

Bobrisky was arrested on April 3 for abusing the naira and regained his freedom on August 5, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the prison controller's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the prison controller's video below:

@brendanukagod__:

"Because he’s a ‘‘transgender’’ isn’t that alone an offense in Nigeria?"

@cyude:

"E reach Bobby Risky case the law of the land which doesn’t recognise transgender automatically starts making provisions and excuses for it. Whoever that is backing Bobby Risky in this country must be a strong man."

@capitalmrjosh:

"If he has female features, why didn’t you just take him to the female side?"

@dilo_david:

"Same Idris that said he was put in male cell. Make una dey play."

@ademolaadebayo_:

"Bobrisky said he was put in the male cell. Controller of Prison said he was put in a special alone cell. Everybody knows he enjoyed himself in a well furnished special apartment near the prison."

@kamikazeigbo:

"This man de talk like that ‘oga at the top man’ during Goodluck’s regime."

Bobrisky regains freedom from prison

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky was back from prison, and he had shared his experience during his stay in the last few months.

In a video making the rounds, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money, and he lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng