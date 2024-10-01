Amid the diversity in tongues and culture, Nigeria has stood the test of time, clocking 64 in 2024

Amid the challenging current economic situation in the country, there are other reasons to celebrate Nigeria

Legit.ng in this article lists popular great songs about Nigeria by music veterans, that would make you feel proud

October 1 is a significant day for Nigerians in and outside the country as it signifies the day Nigeria gained independence from colonial rule led by the British government.

Until 1960, Nigeria was a protectorate under the colonial masters, with limited authority in the hands of indigenous Nigerians.

Popular songs about Nigeria by Onyeka Onwenu, Sunny Ade, Sound Sultan, others. Credit: @onyekanonwenu @soundsultan @kingsunnyade

Source: Instagram

However, the story changed on October 1, 1960, which marked a historical moment for Nigeria and Nigerians.

64 years after Nigeria gained independence, the country has remained united despite its diversity in tribes, cultures, languages, ethnic groups, and religions.

The diversity can be described as one of Nigeria's strengths.

Nigeria, also known as the Giant of Africa, is the leading light in music on the continent.

Thanks to Afrobeats and other music genres, Nigeria and Nigerians have become a formidable force on the international scene, with recognised awards to show for it.

There is no doubt that Nigeria is blessed with musical talents from the founding fathers to modern-day singers like Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, who have taken their music across the country's borders, beyond Africa, and to the world.

There are some of these musicians who have also sung about the unity, strength and greatness of Nigeria.

Amid the country's current economic situation, Legit.ng has compiled a list of songs that will "ginger the Naija spirit in you". Recall that some Nigerians chose to protest during the Independence Day celebration.

Most of the songs on the list are from veterans in the music industry. Notable are singles by the late Onyeka Onwenu, who passed away in 2024.

We have also attached videos of some of these songs for your enjoyment. See them below:

1. Which Way Nigeria by Sunny Okosun

The late Sunny Okosun expressed his love for Nigeria, his fatherland, in the heartwarming song.

It was also a call to proffer a solution to corruption and inefficiency confronting the country.

2. Onyeka Onwenu's Peace Song

The deceased, who was a legend in the entertainment industry, had a series of songs in which she passionately preached about Nigeria's unity.

Onwenu's Peace Song was a call for love and unity amid the struggles and dreams of staying alive.

3. King Sunny Ade's The Way Forward

The hit song, released in 1993 by veteran Juju hit maker King Sunny Ade, included collaborations from popular singers of that era.

The Way Forward (PartPartsnd 2) was sung in different Nigerian languages including, Yoruba, English, Igbo, Hausa, to promote unity.

4. Nigeria My Beloved Country by Funmi Adams

This song by Funmi Adams will be easily remembered by those who had their childhood in the 1980s, 1990s, and early 2000s.

It was a household anthem back then, and its rhythm could make you emotional.

5. Veno's Nigeria Go Survive

This song remains relevant to this day as it gives hope to Nigerians amid the country's challenges.

Veno rendered the song in Pidgin English, where she spoke about the country's natural resources and how they can help Nigerians survive the hard times.

6. Sound Sultan's Motherland

The late Sound Sultan, aka “Naija Ninja”, used the 2006 hit song to appeal to Nigerians in the diaspora to remember their Motherland.

The song, rendered in English and Yoruba, stated that irrespective of how far and wide one may have travelled, there is no place like home.

7. Ty Bello's Green Land

TY Bello's debut studio album, Greenland, was released in 2008 and was centred around love, family, and the country.

The singer also expressed optimism about Nigeria's future, inspiring Nigerians to liberate themselves.

8. Great Nation by Timi Dakolo

Worthy of mention is the 2012 soulful song by Timi Dakolo, a household anthem in the country.

Like most songs on this list, Timi Dakolo expressed his love and confidence in the greatness of Nigeria.

Funke Akindele, Eazi charge Nigerians

Nollywood star Funke Akindele and singer Mr Eazi celebrated Nigeria's Independence Day online.

Funke, on her part, admitted that it had become cliche to say the country would become great again, but it needed to be continuously said because it is where she earns a living, empowers others, and more.

Eazi also encouraged Nigerians with his Independence Day message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng