Late singer Sound Sultan dropped a new song dubbed Street OT three years after his death

The new song features veteran rapper Ice Prince and DJ Shabzy Ace and was produced by legendary hit maker ID Cabasa

Sound Sultan's Street OT comes after his song titled Money Race featuring Spyro was released last year

The late Nigerian singer and songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi, better known as Sound Sultan through his management, has dropped a new single, 'Street OT.'

The new song, which featured rapper Ice Prince and upcoming star DJ ShabzyAce, was released three years after his death as his legacy continues to live on.

Sound Sultan's Street OT was produced by ID Cabasa. Credit: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

According to the report, Sound Sultan's Street OT was produced by his long-term collaborator and ace producer ID Cabasa to commemorate the talented artiste's 3rd anniversary.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Who Is Your Guy crooner Spyro had been featured on South Sultan's Money Race, released in 2023.

In addition, Sound Sultan treated his fans and followers to posthumous releases, such as the 5-track EP Reality Chq, released in 2022, to mark his first anniversary after his demise.

Fans react to Sound Sultan's new single

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as fans continue to pen tributes to Sound Sultan three years after his death. Read some of their reactions below:

iam_ajokeademi_bjs:

"Rest on legend. 3 years still feels fresh. May Almighty Allah rest your soul and be with your family. May they never lack anything good in their lives."

vj_ktoolz

"Rest on legend."

olameeeday:

"Legends can never die."

iamspydaman

"Rest on my friend."

captainlytu:

'Forever in our hearts."

Sound Sultan's wife marks 40th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Farida Fasasi, the widow of the late Sound Sultan, clocked 40 and informed her fans about the great development.

The mum of three, who lost her husband in 2021 after a long battle with illness, posted a beautiful picture she took with her kids to mark her special day.

In the image, they all wore black T-shirts and green trousers as they posed for the camera.

Source: Legit.ng