Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and music star Mr Eazi have celebrated Nigeria at 64 with encouraging messages

On October 1, 2024, the West African country reached another milestone and top celebrities used their platforms to speak on it

Funke Akindele and Mr Eazi’s Independence Day messages raised mixed reactions from Nigerians

On October 1, 2024, Nigeria celebrated 64 years of Independence and top celebrities like Funke Akindele and Mr Eazi took to social media to celebrate.

As Nigeria reached a new milestone age, netizens reacted differently, with the majority of them being negative. However, Funke Akindele and Mr Eazi used their platforms to encourage citizens.

Fans react to Mr Eazi and Funke Akindele's Independence Day messages. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @mreazi

On her Instagram page, the Nollywood actress shared a video of herself dressed up in Nigeria’s colours as she sent a special message to citizens. Funke Akindele admitted that it had become cliche to say the country would become great again, but it needed to be continuously said because it is where she earns a living, empowers others, and more.

Not stopping there, the movie star added that she wasn’t ever going to relocate from Nigeria because the country would get better. In her words:

“I pray that this country will be great, yes! You say it’s cliche, we keep saying it will be great, oh yes it will be great because this is where I earn a living, this is where I’m called ‘gbogbo bigs girl’ this is where I make all the money to afford all the designer bag, designer cloth, this is where I make the money to empower a lot of people. I just finished filming Everybody Loves Jenifa with over 175 crew members here in Nigeria and Ghana but majority from my country Nigeria. Where did I make the money from? From Nigeria. For me, I will not japa, I will remain in Nigeria, Nigeria go better.”

In the caption of the video, Funke Akindele also wrote:

“Happy Independence Day to my beloved Nigeria! We’ve weathered storms, but our spirit remains unbroken. I celebrate our resilience, creativity & hope. Envisioning a Nigeria where dreams flourish, talents thrive & opportunities abound. Let’s believe in a brighter tomorrow! #NigeriaAt64”

See her post below:

Mr Eazi encourages Nigerians

On the other hand, music star Mr Eazi took to his official X page to encourage Nigerians with his Independence Day message. He wrote:

“Celebrating the strength , resilience and Energy of all citizens of Nigeria. Hoping for a greater Future! #nigeriaindependence”

See his tweet below:

Fans react to Independence Day messages

Legit.ng gathered some comments from fans who reacted to Funke Akindele and Mr Eazi’s Independence Day messages. Read them below:

Mzwunmi1:

“We pray for a better Nigeria 😍😍 Happy Independence Day 😍.”

ruchielicious:

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

yk262:

“God bless you! God bless Nigeria!! Happy Independence day.”

kamo_state:

“Queen Of Content,Queen Of Box Office,Queen Of Cinemas,5 Billion Queen….Mama The Mama❤️.”

Hafbamproperties:

“Nigeria will be great in my lifetime. Myself, my family, friends, clients and well wishers will live to enjoy it by Allah’s mercy. Aamiin.”

____bolaa:

“God will make Nigeria 🇳🇬 great again.”

Kemity:

“A Great Nation Nigeria go better I believe..this is where I make money.”

Lariehrf_eyitundun:

“I love your happy spirit ❤️. Happy Independence Day to our dear Nation.”

Read comments from X below:

This tweep had this to say:

Peter had no hope in Mr Eazi’s message:

This tweep begged Mr Eazi for money:

