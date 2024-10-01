A video has shown how South Africans are showing support to Kellyrae who made it to finals of the Big Brother Naija reality show

In the clip, several computers were set up at the centre, which were used for fans to cast their votes

The recording sparked reactions among supporters, other fans from Zimbabwe, Namibia also promised him their votes

Big Brother Naija finalist, Kellyrae Sule, has been receiving massive love from fans outside Nigeria since he made it to the concluding part of the reality show.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had emerged the head of house and made it as the first finalist on the reality show.

In the video making the rounds, the centre set up by South Africans showed how they voted for him. Several computers were up and some of them had Kellyrae's data displayed on them.

Other countries support Kellyrae

A phone directory was also seen having the contacts of some people, who had voted for the married housemate.

Taking to the comments section, fans from Zimbabwe and Namibia also showed support for Kellyrae.

They stated that people were casting their votes for the housemate in their countries.

Reactions trail the voting centre video

Netizens reacted to the video of the South African centre for Kellyrae. Here are some of the comments below:

@Jackiekay:

"In Pretoria we are voting Wanni.'

@SheyShey’sYussyfHaydara:

"God bless every soul that support Doublekay…feeling emotional and this is lovely."

@tasha:

"We are voting for KellyRae in Zimbabwe."

@Timi's world:

"Kelly the universe shall continue to favour you in Jesus mighty name Amen."

@Beauty Ncube:

"I took it personally to vote for Kellyrae the hate is too much."

@maggie:

"Thank you SA I am from Sierra Leone voting and praying.'

@Snowy Ninas best friend:

"Kelly is the man of the season."

@Siwe Mbuku:

"I have never loved strangers like this in my life."

Doublekay's team begs fans to vote

Legit.ng had reported that Doublekay's team had released an official statement as the Big Brother Naija show almost ended.

In the statement, it was stated that fans should vote for Kellyrae to ensure he brings back the prize money.

It was also added that they should shun voting for Kassia unless the team releases another statement saying otherwise.

