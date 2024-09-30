Massive reactions have trailed a recent interview of Nigerian movie actor and comedian Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, aka Alibaba

The well-revered media personality detailed how a popular Nigerian musician spent N1.5bn on frivolities

While speaking on the Eden Oasis Realty podcast, Ali Baba mentioned what would have been the best decision to make

Nigerian comedian, actor, and show host Ali Baba, whose real name is Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, found himself on the trends table after sharing details about a popular Nigerian musician.

While speaking on the Eden Oasis Realty podcast, Ali Baba, known as the king of comedy, mentioned how a top-rated Nigerian music star lavished a whopping N1.5 billion on a shopping spree, a Maybach and jewellery.

Ali Baba shades a top musician for not spending wisely. credit: @alibabagcfr

Source: Instagram

What Ali Baba said about top singer

According to Ali Baba, who withheld the name of the celebrity, the musician had gone to play at international events where he was paid N400 million and N500 million, respectively, but blew it all away on material things.

Ali Baba said:

"He would have bought land, done an event, and put a powerful studio upstairs. People will come there and shoot and do their music thing, and the venue will bring enough money to buy anything he wants to buy. Then it was time for him to get married, and he had to use a hall. But if he had built the hall, he wouldn’t have needed to spend the money for the hall."

Watch the clip here:

Ali Baba's comment on real estate trends

See how Nigerians are reacting to Ali Baba's revelation:

@020_black:

"Obviously he doesn't need real estate money, 2 more shows can bring him more money than the venue will in 2 years."

@dove_snap:

"Are y’all aware that this advice is not for the person he is talking about but others???"

@lystra_vic:

"So everybody should build a hall for their wedding."

@badgalci:

"Don’t be shy, his name is Davido"

@nomamhair:

"Na Davido be that nah."

@erad_wears:

"This is ideal that few poor youth has but the big ones dose not have."

@c.hidinma:

"The way people are worried about how others spend their money sha."

Ali Baba and wife dedicate their triplets

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian Ali Baba and his wife, Mary Akpobome, heavily celebrated their triplets' birth.

Shortly after the news of the childbirth went viral, the celebrity couple took to church to dedicate their triplets.

Videos of the three babies in church were posted on social media, and fans congratulated the couple.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng