Nigerian comedian Ali Baba has called out actresses in the Nigerian movie industry who have questionable sources of income

According to him, they should not mount pressure on other actresses who are working at making money the legitimate way

He, however, did not mention the name of any actress but also spoke about how many of them couldn’t afford the expensive lifestyles they post on social media

Veteran Nigerian stand-up comedian, Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba, has finally broken the table on Nollywood actresses whose sources of income are questionable.

In a viral video online, Ali Baba was seen ranting about how some actresses he knows couldn’t afford the kind of lifestyle they post on social media are putting pressure on some actresses who he also knows work legitimately for their money.

Ali Baba on actresses' sources of income. Credit: @alibabagcfr

Source: Instagram

According to him, many of them are sponsored by people whose names he wouldn’t want to mention but would come online to post on social media like they could afford the like lifestyles.

He said: “You are an actress, how many movies have you done that gave you N45 million to buy a house? You that just joined the industry. The ones that do business to make money we know them, don’t come and be putting ladies on high jump.” He said

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Ali Baba’s video

Bukkieeadebayo:

"Set awon small girl Big God deceiving the younger generation …God will expose all of them."

Ms_teeee13:

"God bless you sir! There is absolutely no correlation. The pressure on the younger generation is too much."

Accessories_district_ng:

"Off the mic sir, it's too loud.They won't like this o"

Omaaezebude:

"There's nothing funny about this! Uncle Ali is making valid points!!"

Anwuli___:

"My own is that they should own up and not be quoting nonsense motivational quotes in their post or just post and be going."

Ali Baba calls out women who bought houses in Banana Island by dating married men

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that comedian Ali Baba said most of the women who are quick to condemn others were promiscuous in their heydays

The comedian said if he mentioned names, some of them would not last in their husband's house

According to him, a lot of the women who now condemn others were able to buy houses at choice places in Lagos because they dated military governors, civilian governors and other big men.

Source: Legit.ng