Nigerian Fuji musician Saheed Osupa had a heartwarming moment with one of fans at an event he attended

The veteran singer shared a video of a woman who happened to be his diehard fan brought out all his catalogue she had in her possession

The CDs lined out, filled up a big bowl, and Saheed, overwhelmed by the act, took to social media to pour his heart out

Nigerian Fuji musician Saheed Osupa has been blown away by a woman's remarkable affection towards his craft.

The singer, who was performing at an event, was stunned to see a woman burning out a pile of CDs containing all his musical projects from the time he started to the present.

Saheed Osupa reived a rare type of love from his female fan. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa

He stated that she is one of the women behind his music as he expressed his excitement about it.

Osupa cited that instances like these remind him of why he died and what he does, which is to interact with followers who sincerely value his work.

He described it as priceless, saying that his fans' affection for his music inspired him to innovate, energised his creativity, and fuelled his desire to push boundaries.

"Behold, one of the women behind my music! She showcased her impressive collection of my albums and live records, leaving me truly overwhelmed.

"Moments like these remind me why I do what I do – connecting with fans who genuinely appreciate my craft is priceless. Your love for my music inspires innovation, energises my creativity, and fuels my passion to push boundaries.

"Thank you'll for being part of my journey, for celebrating my milestones, and for being the backbone of my music. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude!"

Saheed Osupa spurs reactions online

ayinde_ola99:

"I swear my own brother never miss any of Osupa album. He get am plenty."

omoolomo_r_16:

"Wow 🤩 undiluted undisputed love ❤️ leleyiiii ooo. I respect her so huge kilodeeee? Oppooorrr 👏👏With Nigeria 🇳🇬 economy situation no🧢 that is real love ❤️ wow amazing 🙌 God bless her my Olufimo Sister 🙏❤️ BaamiAyinla KSO👑 Niseee You’re Loved 🥰 All Over The Globe. Good Gear Sir."

asirimagazine:

"That's an impressive catalog of your works. It should be properly archived physically and digitally for posterity."

sir9ice950:

"This real olufimo family 😂😂😂 one love keep us together."

onigbindemmd:

"Should I bring mine out ....she has bought nothing compared to me then 😂.....before the emergency of YouTube ... long life kso."

mhizz_wonder:

"Tell me why you won't like OSUPA 🙌,OSUPA or nobody seeh."

governor_olamide_akeem:

"This woman pls don't lemme open my mama apati ooo😂😂, 1 ❤️🙌. Osupa my family love."

iamopeyemiwasiu:

"Abeg which other Osupa music I never get that I need to get."

iam_omobaaji:

"Wow this is love oooo."

