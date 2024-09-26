Hustle days have finally paid off for content creator Muhammed Gilmore, as he has finally bought himself a brand-new car

The talented creator rook to his verified Instagram page to share the exciting news with his online family

Celebrities like musician Zlatan Ibili, Cute Abiola and others have showered praise on the young creative

It is such a beautiful time in the life of a Young Nigerian content creator, Muhammed Gilmore, as he buys his very first whip.

Gilmore, who graduated in January 2024, excitedly took to his Instagram page, where she shared the amazing news with his online family. His post attracted attention from netizens and celebrities, who now show him accolades in the comments section.

Gimore buys himself his first car. Credit: @gilmooree

Source: Instagram

Gilmore posts first car

Muhammed also shared a picture of his new whip, a Mercedez Benz. In several frames, he is pictured posing by the car.

Reacting to his achievement, the creative wrote:

"First whip out of a Thousand God is going to bless me with!!"

See photos here:

Gilmore is a popular content creator in his niche, notable for creating relatable content about childhood. His content resonates with many, giving a sense of nostalgia and an insight into what life represented growing up in a typical African home.

Celebs celebrate Gilmore's first car

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@awesome_whye:

"Congratulations broski… More wheels man."

@kxddy_vibe:

"Congratulations my bro…it’s top boy era 🚀."

@zlatan_ibile:

"Symbol of Hope."

@crazeclown:

"You don buy Benz come dey throw gang sign 😡😡 I Dey come for you 👏👏 congratulations my jiggaaaa."

@olumideoworu:

"Be like say na me first enter the whip 💯."

@brodashaggi:

"Congratulations."

@__tunmise__:

"Congratulations Ogunmeps."

@thecuteabiola:

"Well deserved 🎊🎊🎊 congratulations."

@thetrenchboy:

"Our whip don land."

72-year-old man buys first new car

Meanwhile, a young lady shared a video of her 72-year-old father purchasing his first new car, capturing the hearts of many.

The delighted father was beaming with joy as he signed the paperwork, his smile shining brightly.

The daughter explained that it took him a while to afford a new car because he was devoted to providing for his children.

