A video of veteran Fuji singer Dr Saheed Osupa linking up with "Asake Alalubosa" the Onion seller, who trended online after a video of her singing Siddon P's song went viral

Earlier today, September 9, 2024, the Fuji Maestro was finally able to link up with Asake Alalubosa at her place of business in Oje Market, Ibadan

In the viral clip, Saheed Osupa spoke to the woman and thanked her for being his fan before giving her N500k to help boost her business

Veteran Fuji singer Saheed Akorede Okunola, better known as Saheed Osupa, has shown how much he loves and values his fans.

Days later, a video of an Onion seller singing one of Saheed Osupa's songs beautifully went viral on social media. The Fuji singer has finally been able to locate her.

Nigerian fuji singer Osupa visits Ibadan onion seller who sang his song beautifully. Photo credit: @kingsaheedosupa

Source: Instagram

Earlier today, September 9, 2024, a video of Siddon Papa arriving at Oje Market in Ibadan to meet Asake Alalubosa has gone viral.

Saheed Osupa gifts Asake Alalubosa N500k

In the viral clip, when Asake saw Saheed Osupa coming to meet her, she collapsed and fell to her knees.

During the meet-up, Asake expressed her love for the Fuji singer and even performed a bit in his presence amid a large crowd who mobbed Osupa after people saw him with Asake.

The Fuji maestro gifted Asake N500k and thanked her for being a lover and fan of his music.

Asake's video came just days after Pasuma also contacted an elderly woman who sang his song sweetly while advertising her business.

Below is the video of the moment Osupa finally linked up with Asake Alalubosa:

Comments as Osupa meets Onion seller, Asake

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@etioba_:

"Make I go baff for next shift so I go fit call Baba for my birthday next year."

@chief_femibranch:

"Very touching. This love is real."

@obaksolo:

"I’m still wondering how you left that Market. LOVE TOO MUCH."

@aralolaatoke:

"@kingsaheedosupa I KNEW IT !!! Very intentional, charitable, humane personality !!! Baba ogbon!!! O o daamu ! O fooro lailai!! Lokeloke Forever."

@bintu_jewelry_and_more:

"I said Oba Orin would turn up, and he did. God bless you, KSO."

@lahmadconcepts:

"This is why we love you."

@tola_remilekun:

"We love you too Alhaji Itesiwaju Lola kumfaykum."

@omoolomo_r_16:

"Wowwwww am so so happy😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I trust BaamiAyinla No disappointing more blessings InshaAllah AminYaAllah."

Fuji singers visit Pasuma over mum’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how numerous Fuji singers all stood in solidarity with Pasuma after he lost his mum.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

