Adekunle Gold has a friend dear to his heart, and on their birthday, he wants the world to know how special they are

The singer took to social media in delight to celebrate an agelong friend, Michael, who paid for his convocation party using his salary

Sharing a throwback photo from his university days, Adekunle Gold penned sweet words to the celebrant, warming hearts across social media

Nigerians find it amazing to see how dear Adekunel Gold holds his friends and family to heart. The father of one made headlines after a recent post he made went viral.

The "Okay" crooner took to his verified Instagram page, where he lovingly celebrated the birthday of one of his close friends who positively impacted him.

Adekunle Gold celebrates his friend Michael on his birthday. Credit: @adekunlegold

According to the message accompanying the Nigerian music star's post, he disclosed how his friend paid for his convocation party with his then-salary.

In the words of Adekunle:

"Michael paid for my convocation party with his salary. There is nothing I won't do for you. I love you man".

See his post below:

Adekunle's sweet message to his friend resonates with the majority, who know the value of friendship.

Fans celebrate Adekunle Gold's friend

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@padewalexx:

"Such friends are rare, and the few that have good heart, people use them and make them feel they are not really important."

@liftk37_142:

"All my friends no get sense."

@officially_richie_kaka_berry_:

"Nah real friend be this 😍 if nah some they go don tell people everything way they do for you even BBC go hear ham 😂😂😂."

@onlyonemaj0r:

"Friends dey sha."

@yinka__ikaa

"Hmmmm... Real once will always be real no matter what😍."

@lucas_ugoh:

"A man that remembers will definitely show appreciation 👏🙌 @adekunlegold thank you very much…check up on people that gave your life a meaning 🙌."

Adekunle Gold shares fact about himself

Meanwhile, renowned Nigerian singer Adekunle Kosoko disclosed some entertaining facts about himself to his fans.

Adekunle is known for keeping his Snapchat family engaged with advice, skincare, funny stories, and cruising. A snap saw him answer a fan's question on five interesting truths nobody knows about him.

