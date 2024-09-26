Seun Kuti has opened up about his prison experience more than a year after he was arrested and detailed by the police

The singer had turned himself in after he assaulted a police officer publicly on third mainland bridge

He said he didn't get any preferential treatment but was kept with robbers and killers in the same cell

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat originator, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has shared part of the ordeal he passed through when he was arrested last year.

Legit.ng had reported that Kuti had turned himself in after he assaulted a police officer by slapping him.

Seun Kuti speaks about his prison experience. Photo credit @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the controversial artist, he stated that people like him didn't get any favour from police officers while in detention.

He explained that the police can never favour his kind of person. He also mentioned Verydarkman as one of the people that can never get preferential treatment in cell.

Speaking further, he claimed that celebrities don't sleep inside the cell but, they are usually kept inside oga's office.

Seun Kuti spills more

In the video, the music star, who claimed that there was no money in music, added that he was kept with armed robbers, killers and other people, who had committed serious offences.

He added that he was kept in cell 1 while police will pretend to keep celebrities in cell 2.

Here is the video:

What fans said about Seun's utterance

Reactions have trailed what Kuti said about his prison experience. Here are some of the comments below:

@mr_loner_a:

"I no blame una. Nah Morayo wey never arrive Dey make una stay relevant on this app."

@d_caretakers:

"Until justice is restored in its fullness here in Nigeria. Only the poor will have to face it."

@cornelius_zoba:

"They see you finish then."

@justkamala:

"Real Life."

@killdemwithgrace:

"As I take like u reach. U done they turn clout. Shank done tell us but we know believe am say u be attention seeker. Everyday blaa u done forget yolur calling joint social media clout."

@trust.billi:

"Too much grandstanding."

@tanko4889:

"Tell them baba."

@samsonola_x:

"Light up and tell them the real story."

@gbengulo1182021:

"Igbo dey show for your face bro."

Seun speaks about Bobrisky

The Afrobeat superstar, and son of legendary artist Fela Kuti, had opened up about what he knows regarding Bobrisky’s recent drama with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This came after social media activist Verydarkman leaked an audio of the crossdresser revealing details about his jail term.

Seun, during a recent Instagram Live, disclosed that VDM had earlier shared the evidence he had against Bob and EFCC, triggering massive takes online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng