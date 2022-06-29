Nigerian music act, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid has earned a whopping N600 million from Essence from various platforms

The award-winning musician's music, Essence grossed the amount after it amassed over 115 million streams on Sportify alone

The son also made money from other platforms like YouTube Music and Apple Music while the remix featuring Justin Bieber and Tems grossed over N200 million

Nigeria’s singing sensation, Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid has earned over N600 million and counting from his popular hit song, Essence from various streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube Music and Apple Music.

Nairametrics said that the analysis was based on the number of streams from the platforms.

Wizkid makes millions from Essence

Source: Instagram

The original song grossed approximately 115,000,000 streams on Spotify before the BET Awards which took place on Monday, Jun2 27, 2022, and recorded more streaming than the remix, which has about 83.979 million streams.

Remix makes waves, wins awards

The remix of the song featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Tems and American-Canadian singer, Justin Bieber was nominated in the Best Collabo category at the BET Awards at the beginning of June and won at the show, beating DJ Khaled, Drake, Doja Cat and others on the list.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Essence was not the most streamed in the category. Tems also won the Best International Act and joins past winners like Burna Boy and Davido in the category.

Artists and their record labels do not publish earnings but they could be calculated using industry rates.

Spotify, others rake in millions from artists

Artists on the Spotify platform make between $0,003-$0.005 per stream.

The original song which was released early last year as a single earned about N279.680 million from 115,008,000 streams.

The remix earned them N204.227 million from 83.9 million streams.

Spotify earned about N483, 360 million before the BET awards.

Wizkid leads, Davido 5th as 10 top Nigerian music artists earn over N17.94bn selling their music on Spotify

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian entertainment industry has now gone fully-fledged digital, with more artists choosing to release their music on big Digital Service providers (DSP)like Spotify.

In April, an infographic from tooxclusiv.com showed the top 10 Nigerian artists surpassed a billion streams on Spotify.

Wizkid topped the chart and knocked off other artists with a total of 4.4 billion streams. Burna Boy followed next with 2.7 billion streams. Mr. Eazi found himself in the third spot with 1.3 billion streams and the Love Nwanatiti crooner, Ckay has 1 billion streams.

Source: Legit.ng