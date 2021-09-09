Nigerian singer, Wizkid is probably having what you can tag his best year yet due to one single, Essence from his Made in Lagos album

Since his collaboration on a remix with Justin Bieber, Essence has moved up many charts and broken records outside the shores of Nigeria

The song which is the first Nigerian song to become the most 'shazamed' in the US has been certified gold

Wizkid's single with Tems, Essence off his Made in Lagos album, is unarguable the song of the year both home and abroad.

Canadian singer, Justin Bieber jumped on the remix of the song and it has broken records and garnered wide acceptance in the international music community.

Wizkid's manager and third baby mama, Jada Pollock recently took to social media with the announcement that Essence has now been certified gold in the United States.

"SEE GOD @wizkidayo @temsbaby @mut4y @p2jmusic @legendurybeatz."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

don_bee112:

"Celebration no dey finish for this side."

enetawo:

"My beef is that a lot of people (most especially Nigerians in Nigeria) do not know or acknowledge how huge Wizkid is in the world of music. It’s utterly astounding to say the least!!!"

king_hephb:

"Only one BIG WIZ"

seankizzyyrn:

Greatness!!"

lovelybabe20:

"Congratulations."

iam__sammy27:

"Legend of our time."

self_made1013:

"Essence for Grammy in feb no cap."

elzoofficial:

"Behind every successful man. There's a strong woman."

omobathegreat:

"Na real see God. Na real God ooooo"

t2mmybrown:

"Congratulations for a job well done #best manager."

stephenlazarus:

"2nd Grammy coming again."

Wizkid and Justin Bieber perform Essence together

When Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid announced that a remix of his hit single, Essence, off the Made in Lagos album, with Justin Bieber will drop, it took all by surprise.

The massive crowd at Jay-Z's MadeInAmerica concert in Philadelphia, United States had the privilege of watching Wizkid and Justin Bieber perform Essence remix together for the first time.

Fans went wild with excitement as Bieber sang his part passionately before Wizkid came on the stage.

The superstars also shared a hug at the end of the electrifying performance.

