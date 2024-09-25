A video of Davido performing at one of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly events in New York has emerged online

The DMW boss performed some of his hit songs, including Aye as fun seekers at the event excitedly sang with him

Davido was also spotted with billionaire Tony Elumelu during a cocktail party at the same event

Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido graced one of the events at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York with an on-stage performance.

A fun video from the event, which was also part of celebrating UBA, showed Davido treating fun lovers to his numerous hit songs as they excitedly sang along with him.

Davido sings hits songs at UNGA's event. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Before his performance, Davido tweeted on Tuesday, September 24, that he was in New York to perform at an official event, the UNGA, marking his debut at the esteemed gathering.

He tweeted,

“Touch down New York City for the #UN General Assembly… My first time attending should be interesting. Also performing tonight at one of the events! Catch me if you can."

See his tweet below:

It turned out one of the events Davido performed at was in honour of UBA. Below is a video of Davido's performance below:

Watch the moment Davido was spotted with Tony Elumelu at the event below:

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu sought debt forgiveness for Nigeria, other countries at the 79th UNGA.

Reactions to video of Davido at UNGA

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

swt_juie:

"Great people always seen around themselves God i must be one of them."

emmanuelojotv:

"Act chapter 1 vs 1 bye bye my ogas."

capitalfragrance:

"Unavailable but always available."

yang:

"In 2029 I will be richer than tony and davido."

asigbetv:

"Oga @tonyoelumelu Abeg just give me Oge marry i nor go let you down."

Source: Legit.ng