Wizkid Advised to Move Date After Davido Teases Oct 1 Announcement: “Dem No Go Share From Ur Glory”
- Samklef has sent advice to Wizkid regarding shifting his new album release date from October 1
- The music producer, in his explanation, claimed the likes of Davido were attempting to gain from his popularity
- Samklef's advice to Wizkid comes barely hours after Davido dropped an update about a big announcement on October 1
Ace music producer Samkelf, in a trending tweet on social media, appealed to music star Wizkid Ayo Balogun to change the proposed release date for his Morayo album.
Recall that Davido sparked excitement among his fans after he hinted at an announcement on October 1, 2024.
Davido teased his fans about the announcement without revealing any details.
The DMW boss' announcement comes after Wizkid also hinted about his album on Nigeria's Independence Day.
This has stirred rumours about an impending rivalry or collaboration.
However, Samklef, who is a supporter of Wizkid, claimed that Davido and others were trying to 'share from his glory.'
Samklef wrote on X:
"Message from my 7th heaven Dear @wizkidayo move your date! This competition must end. Some people have benefited so much for the comparison now they want to feed more. Dead it. Pls do it for fc. Do it for ur fans. Dem no go see share from your glory!""
See Samklef's tweet below:
Netizens react as Samklef advises Wizkid
Read some of the reactions that trailed Samklef's advice to Wizkid below:
Faithful4188:
"@davido needs that clouts so bad No more free clout for him."
DavidoSteeze:
"Gain more?? Una really dey think with una nyash, Wizkid doesn’t have quarter of what Davido have. Person wey Asake give no.1 chart after 4 years. Wizkid is upcoming compared to OBO."
PortablePraise:
"If u no stupiiid like Dix make I know wetin cause am."
Lawaldauda56270:
"If no be clout wizkid announce say October 1 davido made same announcement, aswr davido self know say wiz na him oga but him no dey like won fall himself hand davido na number wiz fan him tweet am na go and check."
Davido exchanges words with Sanwo-Olu's SSA
Davido and Jubiril Gawat, one of Governor Sanwo-Olu's aides, clashed over the singer's tweet about the election.
Davido had questioned INEC over how the Edo state governorship election was conducted in several tweets.
Reacting to it, Gawat tweeted about Davido's post, which didn't go down well with the music star.
