President Bola Tinubu urged creditors to forgive the debts of Nigeria and other developing nations

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the UNGA, Tinubu called for reforms in the international financial system

Tinubu reiterated that meaningful economic progress for countries in the global South requires special concessions

New York, United State - President Bola Tinubu has called for urgent debt relief for Nigeria and other developing nations.

Represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Tinubu stressed the need for global financial reforms and greater support for vulnerable economies.

Tinubu call for increasing debt forgiveness

Addressing world leaders during the General Debate, President Tinubu urged creditors and multilateral financial institutions to forgive the debts of Nigeria and other struggling nations.

He argued that the overwhelming debt burden on these countries hinders their development and capacity to meet citizens' needs, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu said:

“Countries of the global South cannot make meaningful economic progress without special concessions and a review of their current debt burden."

Tinubu reiterates need for global financial system reforms

The Nigerian president also advocated for reforms in the international financial architecture.

He emphasized the importance of promoting a fair and transparent multilateral trading system, where developing countries could have a fighting chance to grow their economies without being stifled by trade barriers and protectionist policies, The Punch reported.

He said:

“We reiterate the call by countries, especially of the global South, for reform of the international financial architecture and promotion of a rules-based, non-discriminatory, open, fair, inclusive, and equitable multilateral trading system."

