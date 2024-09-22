Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for the United States to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)

In a significant diplomatic move, Vice President Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja for the United States to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This comes at the behest of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, who has tasked the Vice President with leading the Nigerian delegation to the high-level global forum.

President Tinubu's directive for Vice President Shettima to represent Nigeria at the UNGA underscores the administration's commitment to addressing both international and domestic issues.

While Shettima engages in crucial global discussions, President Tinubu remains focused on pressing domestic matters, including the recent devastating flood disaster that has affected numerous communities across Nigeria.

High-stakes UNGA session awaits VP Shettima

During the UNGA session, Vice President Shettima is scheduled to deliver Nigeria's national statement, participate in key meetings on the sidelines, and engage in bilateral discussions with other world leaders.

The high-level General Debate, themed "Leaving no one behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations," will take place from September 24 to September 28, 2024.

Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications (Office of The Vice President), confirmed the Vice President's departure in a press release dated September 22, 2024.

Tinubu sends VP Shettima to lead Nigeria at UNGA 79

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has announced that he will not be attending the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York this year.

Instead, Vice President Kashim Shettima will lead Nigeria's delegation to the global event.

